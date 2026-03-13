Ships in Russia to be protected against drone attacks — official

KOSTROMA, March 13. /TASS/. Protection of ships and waterworks against attacks of aerial drones is an important task in current conditions, Russian presidential aide and head of the Marine Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

"I would like to particularly stress actuality of the task of ensuring transport safety in current conditions, primarily as regards the protection of ships and waterworks against acts of illegal interference, including against attacks of unmanned aerial vehicles," Patrushev said.

Tour operators at present note higher interest in new routes on inland waterways, which are difficult for implementation in particular because of the low water level in Moscow and Oka rivers, the official noted.

It is important to provide for dredging and also to clear riverbeds from shipwreck, Patrushev stressed.