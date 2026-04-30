Russian deputy foreign minister discusses Middle East goings-on with Omani officials

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko discussed the situations in Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

"Key international and regional issues were the focus of significant attention, including the situations in Iran, the Persian Gulf, Yemen, Lebanon, and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Both sides stressed the importance of collaborative efforts, particularly through the UN, to find peaceful diplomatic solutions to Middle Eastern crises. The legitimate interests of all regional countries were considered essential in these discussions," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The necessity to strengthen confidence-building measures and establish mutually acceptable security guarantees was also highlighted," the foreign ministry added.

During his visit to Oman, Borisenko also met with the Minister of the Royal Office in the Sultanate of Oman, Idris Al Kindi, the Secretary-General of the National Security Council of Oman, and the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harisi.

"The discussions covered various topics related to advancing the traditionally friendly Russian-Omani relations, including enhancing trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties," the foreign ministry said.