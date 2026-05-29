BAZ truck manufacturer developing 8-wheel drive vehicles — company’s CEO

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. JSC Romanov, the manufacturer of BAZ trucks, is developing a line of vehicles with an 8x8 wheel arrangement, Dmitry Grechukhin, the company's CEO, told TASS.

"We are currently developing an 8x8 vehicle (a total of 8 wheels, all-wheel drive - TASS), and we plan to assemble this vehicle by the end of this year, and next year, to begin certifying this 8x8 vehicle," he said on the sidelines of the COMvex 2026 international exhibition.

According to him, due to the uniformity of the company's vehicles' axles, expanding the line to include vehicles with both 8x8 and, for example, 10x10 wheel arrangements is not particularly difficult. JSC Romanov is also discussing the development of 4x4 vehicles.

The BAZ truck is an original Russian design. The BAZ series is intended to replace heavy-duty trucks from Big Seven (Europe's dominant heavy-duty truck manufacturers – Mercedes, Volvo, Scania, Man, Daf, Iveco, and Renault Trucks). In late 2025, to JSC Romanov company launched serial production of BAZ trucks at the St. Petersburg site, which previously produced Scania and Man models.

JSC Romanov is part of the integrated structure of JSC Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation.

COMvex 2026, Russia and Eastern Europe's leading commercial vehicle and technology trade fair, takes place from May 26-29 at Crocus Expo in Moscow. The event brings together top industry leaders to showcase the latest innovations in trucks, LCVs, buses, trailers, and components.