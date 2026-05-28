MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and politicians like her don't deserve a seat at Ukraine talks because they cannot discuss peace as unbiased negotiators, said Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party.

The senior lawmaker was commenting on a statement from Kallas, who said the European Union would insist on limitations for Russia’s army at any Ukraine talks.

"Kallas has made another anti-Russian statement against the background of the deadly terrorist attack in Starobelsk <…>. These people simply cannot negotiate peace objectively. Therefore, such Kallases cannot claim a seat at the negotiating table," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Attempts by European politicians to "force their way" into the negotiation process through ultimatums "are doomed to fail," he emphasized. "Kallas is making utmost effort to continue the Ukraine conflict, discrediting her esteemed diplomatic position and undermining any peace initiatives," the Russian legislator added.