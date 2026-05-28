FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, court building hit

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 62 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions and the waters off the Azov Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A drone attack damaged a regional court building in the center of the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

TASS has compiled the key information regarding the aftermath.

Scale

- Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 62 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions and the waters off the Azov Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, and Tambov regions, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters off the Azov Sea.

- Air defense forces downed 18 Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on his channel on the Max messenger.

Aftermath

- A drone attack damaged a regional court building in the center of the city of Nizhny Novgorod, Governor Gleb Nikitin said on Max.

- Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

- Emergency crews are working at the scene.

- Emergency services remain on heightened alert.