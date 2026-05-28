US military shots down 4 Iranian drones, hits drone launching site — media

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. The US military has taken down four Iranian drones and hit a drone launching site, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid said.

"A senior U.S. official said Iran fired 4 one-way drones at a U.S. commercial ship. The U.S. military shot down the drones and attacked another Iranian drone launching unit on the ground before it launched, the official added," he wrote on his X page.

Reuters said earlier, citing a US official, that the US military had attacked an Iranian military site that "posed a threat to U.S. forces and commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command has been unavailable for comment.