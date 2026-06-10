Iran strikes US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain — Fars

TEHRAN, June 10. /TASS/. Iran carried out strikes on the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in response to attacks by Washington, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

"In response to the enemy’s malicious act, the Navy of the Corps struck the [US] Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, as well as the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait," Fars news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Earlier, the US Central Command reported carrying out strikes on Iran after an American Apache helicopter was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz. Following the US shelling of Iran, the IRGC conducted several attacks against US forces in the Middle East region.