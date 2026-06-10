Panorama of Siege of Sevastopol almost destroyed in Ukrainian drone strike — governor

SEVASTOPOL, June 10. /TASS/. The Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855) was almost completely destroyed in a targeted Ukrainian drone strike in the early hours of Wednesday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Last night, a fixed-wing drone carried out a deliberate strike on the building housing the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol. The enemy targeted a cultural heritage site and one of the city’s landmarks. The situation is extremely difficult; it is already clear that Franz Roubaud’s masterpiece is almost destroyed," he wrote on Russia's national messenger Max.

The panorama would be restored, as it was after the Great Patriotic War, the governor vowed.