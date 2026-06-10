Lavrov to take part in CSTO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Kazan

KAZAN, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which will be held in Kazan.

The meeting is taking place as part of Russia’s chairmanship of the CSTO in 2026.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that during the closed-format session, the ministers will exchange views on the state of the international and regional situation, as well as on prospects for further development of cooperation within the CSTO. Lavrov will also brief his colleagues on initiatives aimed at implementing the priorities of Russia’s current CSTO chairmanship.

Following the expanded-format meeting, documents to be submitted for consideration at the CSTO Collective Security Council session on November 11 in Moscow are expected to be approved, while a number of joint statements on pressing international issues are also expected to be adopted.

Armenia is not expected to be represented at the meeting, as Yerevan froze its participation in the CSTO in 2024. On June 5, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia would not return to the CSTO and, when necessary, would make a decision to leave the organization. At the same time, Yerevan has so far not obstructed decision-making within the CSTO. According to CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov, the organization continues to regard Armenia as a full-fledged member.