Russia to keep electricity imports, exports flat YOY in 2026 — Inter RAO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. Inter RAO expects to keep electricity export and import volumes flat in annual terms at about 10 bln kWh in 2026, CEO of the Russian energy company Sergey Dregval told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"In 2026, we expect the exports and imports of electricity in the amount of last year - about 10 billion kWh. The main export destinations will remain Kazakhstan and Mongolia, as well as supplies in the southern direction, mainly to Georgia," he said.

The company noted in its annual report that the volume of Inter RAO export-import trading operations across the Russian border in 2025 decreased by 6.9% annually to 9.7 billion kWh. Last year, Russia supplied electricity to eleven countries, including Kazakhstan, Georgia (including transit to Turkey), Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and China.