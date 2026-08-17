Russia’s tech city Innopolis open to localizing production, tech testing with China

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. Innopolis tech city in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan is open to localizing production lines and testing technologies with partners from China, Innopolis Mayor Ildar Khuzzyatov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" forum.

"We are open to interaction with companies and government agencies. <…> The entire Innopolis ecosystem – the university, the urban environment with experimental legal regimes, and the special economic zone – works to attract not only residents from Russia but also businesses from friendly countries. <…> We are ready for companies to come, test their technologies, attract human resources, and localize production," Khuzzyatov said.

He recalled that experimental legal regimes for autonomous vehicles (since 2022) and unmanned aerial vehicles (since 2024) have been operating in the city. There is also a special economic zone with 343 registered resident companies operating there. Innopolis is a good practice, bringing together talent, production, and testing in one place," Khuzzyatov added.

The 4th International Forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is taking place in Kazan from August 16 to 19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the general media partner of the forum.