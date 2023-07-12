Aeroflot plans carrying 45 mln passengers this year — CEO

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group plans to increase its passenger traffic by 11% to 45 mln passengers as of the end of 2023, CEO of the Russian air carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky said at the meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"We plan to carry 45.2 mln passengers in total as of the end of 2023, which amounts to growth by 11% against 2022," the chief executive said.

The group increased transportation by 23% to 16 mln passengers as of the end of five months of this year in annual terms, Aleksandrovsky noted.