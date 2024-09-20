Hezbollah attacks Israeli military headquarters in Ein-Zeitim

BEIRUT, September 20. /TASS/. The Shiite militia Hezbollah’s armed units have carried out a missile strike on the Israeli Northern Corps command headquarters in Ein-Zeitim, the formation said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

According to the statement, resistance fighters opened fire at a building in Kibbutz Meishar which houses the Israel Defense Forces’ military intelligence headquarters. Moreover, multiple rocket launchers were used to hit the Meron airbase and a field camp of the 91st Territorial Division in Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar, located northeast of the city of Tzfat (Safed).

The statement said that the Shiite units conducted these operations in response to the Israeli Air Force strikes on Lebanese populated localities.