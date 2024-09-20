Ukrainian troops attack two settlements in Russia’s Belgorod region, leaving no casualties

BELGOROD, September 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked two settlements of Russia’s Belgorod Region with drones, there are no casualties, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Two settlements in our region were attacked by the Ukrainian drones. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. In the settlement of Cheremoshnoye, the Belgorod district, the roof and windows of a private house were damaged as a result of an FPV drone attack," he wrote.

The head of the region added that in the settlement of Murom, the Shebekinsky district, the windows of a private house were broken out, the roof and fence were damaged due to a drone attack.

"The work of the operational services is ongoing. Information on the aftermath of the air attack is being clarified," Gladkov explained.