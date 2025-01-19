Zelensky to cause EU losses worth 70 bln euro by terminating transit of Russian gas

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Europe may lose 70 bln euro from actions by Vladimir Zelensky to terminate transit of Russian gas, Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Tibor Gaspar told TASS.

"We take those steps by Zelensky highly negatively. There is a feeling that Zelensky is solving issues as if we woke up early in the morning. He does not understand that the termination of transit of gas from Russia to Slovakia may cause serious problems both for the republic and the whole Europe. Estimated losses from the termination of transit may top 70 bln euro," he said.

On January 1, transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kiev's refusal to extend a previous agreement. Earlier, Gazprom reported that this refusal by Kiev deprived the Russian holding of the technical and legal ability to supply fuel via this route.