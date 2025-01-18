Germany’s Wagenknecht calls for halting weapons supplies to Ukraine

BERLIN, January 18. /TASS/. Sahra Wagenknecht, chairwoman of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, called for halting arms supplies to Ukraine and expressed opposition to sending German troops to the country in an interview with the Funke media group.

"We should offer Russia an immediate halt to arms deliveries if Russia agrees to a ceasefire along the current front line and to a start of peace talks," Wagenknecht said. "Endless arms deliveries have not improved Ukraine's situation: It was stronger in the spring of 2022 than it is today."

The politician sharply criticized German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Economy Minister Robert Habeck for backing the idea to provide Ukraine with 3 billion euros in additional military assistance.

She spoke against sending German troops to Ukraine.

"Ukraine does need security guarantees, but they should be provided by neutral powers. German soldiers should certainly not be stationed on the Ukrainian-Russian border," the politician said.

Wagenknecht named such countries as Brazil, China, India and Turkey as neutral.

"Our most important interest is not to allow ourselves to be dragged into a war with Russia because we would not survive it. And we must understand: Sanctions, which make our energy resources much more expensive, are an economic stimulus for the American economy and a dreadful program for German and European companies," the politician said.

Germany, the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US, has committed a total of about 28 billion euros in past and future spending on military support to Kiev. In the 2025 budget proposal, the country allocated 4 billion euros for the support, half the amount it spent this year. However, the Bundestag has yet to greenlight the budget proposal. Russia has repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Moscow’s resolve or change the course of the special military operation.