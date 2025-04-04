Ovechkin's chase of Gretzky is a moment for the ages — NHL commissioner Bettman

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. Russian superstar forward and Washington Capitals’ captain Alexander Ovechkin's "historic" milestone is in sight, as he sits just two goals shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

On April 2, Ovechkin scored his 892th career goal against the Carolina Hurricanes, inching him ever closer to the coveted record once thought untouchable. In 59 games this season, Ovechkin has 39 goals and 27 assists. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a broken leg, he is tied for third-most goals in the NHL.

The NHL’s press office said in a statement earlier in the day regarding the upcoming Capitals’ game that "Gretzky is expected to join Bettman, Capitals chairman Ted Leonsis, Ovechkin's family and the NHL's full traveling party in Washington on Friday, when THE GR8 [Alexander Ovechkin] chase resumes against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena."

"We want to make sure we're here when magic happens," Bettman, who was in attendance at the Capitals’ game against the Hurricanes, said as quoted by the NHL’s press office.

"The great thing about sports is amazing things can be accomplished and to see Alex Ovechkin have an amazing career and now be on the verge of breaking a record that nobody ever thought was possible, it's historic and it's a testament to both Wayne and to Alex," Bettman said.

"You don't have to be a hockey fan or sports fan to know something special is about to happen," the NHL commissioner added.

Canadian-American ice hockey star Wayne Gretzky's career spanned twenty seasons over four different NHL clubs. From 1979 and 1999, Gretzky, considered by many to be the greatest hockey player of all-time, broke numerous NHL records, including the one for goals scored.

Ovechkin, 39, is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026. The team, which has already clinched a playoff spot, has seven games left in the regular season.

Ovechkin has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 42nd pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

During a rally of the newly-elected US president’s supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington on January 20, US President Donald Trump called Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin "a great player."