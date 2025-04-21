New pope likely to be more conservative, says expert

NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. The successor to the late Pope Francis could come from Africa, Sri Lanka, or the Philippines, and will likely steer the Catholic Church back toward a conservative direction, The New York Post wrote, citing experts.

"Whoever is elected [as the new pope] will be of a certainly conservative disposition; after 12 years of Pope Francis ‘stirring things up,’" the paper wrote, citing Serenhedd James, editor of Britain’s Catholic Herald magazine. He suggested that the cardinals would prefer someone who would take "a different, calmer approach" in the pontiff's place. According to Our Sunday Visitor magazine's editor Patrick Mary Briscoe, the next pope will bring "a renewed clarity of doctrine" to the Catholic Church and place greater emphasis on its governance.

Having reviewed various expert opinions, the newspaper compiled a list of potential candidates for the papal throne. The strongest contender is believed to be 67-year-old Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from the Philippines. He is described as a trusted ally of Pope Francis, although he may have fallen out of favor with the pontiff due to alleged "shortcomings" during his tenure overseeing Vatican charity work. Italian expert Gaetano Mascuillo noted that Tagle has been outspoken in support of Communion for people of non-traditional orientation and those in non-sacramental marriages.

Tagle is followed by Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin. He is a 70-year-old seasoned diplomat who currently serves as the Vatican's Secretary of State. Parolin is known for his conservative leanings, but has also supported cooperation between the Church and China.

Malcolm Ranjith, an archbishop from Sri Lanka, is another figure being considered as the possible next pope of the Catholic Church. It is noted that he closely aligns with the views of Francis and his predecessor, Benedict 16th, especially in their shared concern for the poor.

Another potential candidate is Cardinal Robert Sarah, 79, from Guinea in western Africa. He has publicly criticized the Vatican for its restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass and the authorization of blessings for homosexual couples.

On the morning of April 21, the Holy See's press service reported that Pope Francis had died at the age of 88.