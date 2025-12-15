Over 30 Russian journalists killed since special military op in Ukraine started

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Over 30 Russian journalists have been killed since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Vladimir Solovyov, the head of the Russian Union of Journalists, told TASS.

"It is already over 30 death-toll on our [Russian] behalf regarding journalists. It regards not only journalists, but cameramen, sound-operators, supporting drivers, sometimes bloggers and war correspondents as well," he stated.

Since 1991, Russia observes on December 15 the date of Remembrance Day of Journalists Killed in the Line of Duty.