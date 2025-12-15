12 Cambodians killed, 74 injured in border conflict with Thailand — minister

HANOI, December 15. /TASS/. The border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, which escalated at the beginning of this month, has led to the deaths of 12 Cambodians and left another 74 injured, the Khmer Times newspaper reported, citing Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra.

The Thai army has used heavy weapons, including fighter jets and cluster bombs, in attacks targeting Cambodia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Over the past nine days, the Thai military has targeted civilians, residential buildings, bridges, schools, hospitals, and temples, Pheaktra said. As of December 14, the minister added, 120,814 families (403,601 people) had been forced to flee the Thai aggression and become refugees.

Clashes involving small arms began on December 7 on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. According to the Cambodian Defense Ministry, the Thai armed forces carried out various provocative actions in border areas for several days, aiming to escalate a new round of confrontation. They then began attacking Cambodian army positions.

The Royal Thai Army stated that Cambodian forces initiated artillery attacks on Thai positions in the border area and that the Thai military responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure to seize control of key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.