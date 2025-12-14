Australian police arrest two more people over Sydney terrorist attack

SYDNEY, December 14. /TASS/. Two people have been taken into custody in Sydney on suspicion of involvement in a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

According to the newspaper, police arrested two men after searching a house in the Bonnyrigg neighborhood in southwest Sydney. Officers from the New South Wales Police Force’s riot squad reportedly detained the suspects at a residence belonging to one of the attackers.

The shooting occurred on Sunday evening in the Bondi Beach area during an event marking the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Police said more than 1,000 people were attending the gathering, most of them families with children.

The attack, later classified as a terrorist act, left at least 12 people dead and 29 others injured. One of the attackers was shot dead during his arrest, while the second was wounded and hospitalized in critical condition.