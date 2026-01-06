Russian stock market declines at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing negative dynamics at the start of the main trading session, trading data indicate. The yuan exchange rate shifted to a decline after rising at the opening of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.08%, to 2,754.79 and 1,109.37 points, respectively. The yuan was up by 6.75 kopecks compared with the previous session’s close, reaching 11.47 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had accelerated its decline to 2,751.68 points (-0.2%), while the RTS index stood at 1,108.11 points (-0.2%). At the same time, the yuan was down to 11.384 rubles, losing 2.65 kopecks.