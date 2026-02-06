Coal mining in Russia down 0.2% year on year in 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Coal mining in Russia dropped by 0.2% year on year in 2025 to 429 mln metric tons, the Russian Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

Mining of bituminous coal of all grades lost 1.4% to 329 mln metric tons. Hard coal extraction plunged y 9.9% to 20.2 mln metric tons. Coking coal production lost 8.8% to 101 mln metric tons. Brown coal mining gained 4.1% to 99.9 mln metric tons. Mining of other coal grades added 3.6% and reached 207 mln metric tons.

In December 2025, coal mining dropped by 4% year on year to 39 mln metric tons. Extraction lost 4.4% for bituminous coal to 28.9 mln metric tons, 19.3% for hard coal to 1.6 mln metric tons, and 8.3% for coking coal to 9 mln metric tons. Mining also dropped by 2.9% to 10.1 mln metric tons for brown coal and by 0.6% to 18.3 mln metric tons for other coal grades.