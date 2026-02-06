MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Western countries are "going out of their way" to make the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) play a Russophobic role and support the Nazi Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

He said the statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Ukrainian parliament the Verkhovna Rada indicates that preparations are being made for military intervention in Ukraine.

According to Lavrov, the terrorist attack against Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev confirmed the intention of Vladimir Zelensky's regime to disrupt the negotiations.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the foreign minister.

The OSCE crisis

Russia has explained in detail to the OSCE leadership that all its work is stagnating: "In all three ‘baskets’ of OSCE activities - military-political, economic and humanitarian - there is complete stagnation or Ukrainization."

The OSCE leadership should "not aim at global initiatives," but establish the work of the organization's mechanisms.

The Swiss chairmanship "has an understanding of the depth of the crisis" as well as a desire to "overcome the current situation."

"It is necessary to restore order" in the OSCE, especially regarding election observers.

The OSCE's Russophobic policy

Long before the Ukrainian crisis, NATO and EU countries undertook the task of putting the OSCE "at the service of their interests, and after the start of the special military operation, at the service of the interests of waging a hybrid war against the Russian Federation and the interests of supporting the very hot war that was unleashed against our country by the hands of the Ukrainian regime."

The OSCE institutions have failed in regards the situation in Ukraine.

Western countries are "going out of their way" to make the OSCE play a Russophobic role and support the "openly Nazi Kiev regime."

Moscow is ready to revive economic work in the OSCE, but with the understanding that there can be no discrimination in organizing such events: "Both from the point of view of the invitees and from the point of view of ensuring that all delegations can get to the venue of the relevant event without any problems."

Terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime

The terrorist attack against Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev "confirmed the intention" of the regime of Vladimir Zelensky to disrupt the negotiations.

The Foreign Ministry cannot predict how this attempt may affect further negotiations: "This is not at my discretion, it will be decided by the leadership of our country."

The West wants to keep the regime in Kiev at all costs, so that it "bites" Russia.

Russia adheres to international humanitarian law and attacks in Ukraine "only those objects that have a direct double purpose or purely military significance."

NATO

Russia does not want NATO to deal with the security of Eurasia, "and this is precisely the goal that NATO has proclaimed."

The statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Verkhovna Rada means preparations for intervention in Ukraine: "What Rutte said in parliament, in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, means that an intervention is being prepared."

The situation around the New START Treaty

Russia supports dialogue on strategic stability and will wait to understand to what extent the United States "will be ready for the same."

After the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START Treaty), a vacuum appeared. "We will proceed from the fact that, in principle, Russia is ready for any development of events."

The Greater Eurasian Partnership Initiative

Russia has informed the OSCE leadership in detail about the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Greater Eurasian Partnership: "We told our colleagues in detail about the initiative of the president of Russia to form a Large Eurasian Partnership. A partnership that would become the material basis of the Eurasian security architecture.".