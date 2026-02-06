MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky fails to notice that Ukraine has become a vast cemetery, and his recent statements about Kiev’s losses prove this, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the "Other Ukraine" movement and former leader of the country’s now-banned Opposition Platform — For Life party.

Earlier, in an interview with the French television channel France 2, Zelensky, when asked about Kiev’s losses over four years, cited a figure of 55,000, adding that there is a large number of missing persons. "And this, to the misfortune of the Ukrainian people, is a cynical and vile lie," Medvedchuk said in an article published on the Smotrim.ru media platform.

"Zelensky’s cynical ramblings only prove one thing: Kiev does not count its losses and has no intention of counting them. His [Zelensky’s] gang is interested in the damage inflicted on Russia, but what damage Ukraine itself is suffering does not interest him in principle. He does not take into account the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces and is ready to incur even greater ones in Donbass and other territories, fully acknowledging that he will lose them anyway. The country has turned into a vast cemetery, yet the drug-fueled fuhrer continues to ignore this point-blank, declaring the mass death of Ukrainians his victory," Medvedchuk concluded.