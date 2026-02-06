MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov once again suggested the Western journalists request a list with the names of those who were killed in Bucha as he once again accused the West of lying about the massacre.

"I am once again calling on journalists. First of all, Western journalists, because this scandal [around the provocation in Bucha] was overblown in the Western media. Try to ask this question to the Ukrainian leadership or the BBC leadership (about whose bodies BBC showed four years ago - TASS). They must know who to contact to recall the details of that story," he said after talks with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

"Therefore, there is no need to toe the line with all sorts of Ruttes, von der Leyens, and Zelenskys. Lying is like breathing for them," he said. "You see, they have already reached Epstein's island, but Bucha's out of reach."

Bucha 'massacre'

On March 30, 2022, the Russian army, as a gesture of goodwill amid negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, withdrew from the Kiev area, including the city of Bucha. On March 31, 2022, this was confirmed on camera by the head of the local administration. Several days later, Western media released footage showing - unlike earlier recordings - bodies of people lying on the streets of the city, whose killings were immediately attributed to Russian troops by the West. In Russia, a criminal case was opened over the provocation concerning the dissemination of knowingly false information about the Russian armed forces.