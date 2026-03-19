Iran preparing for a long war as it wants assurances from US, Israel — FT

LONDON, March 19. /TASS/. Iran is getting ready for a protracted war of attrition as it wants assurances that the United States and Israel will not resume attacks in the future, the Financial Times reported, citing Iranian sources.

According to them, Iran views the conflict as an existential threat and will not stop until it has the assurances and sanctions relief. The Islamic republic believes that unless it gets these guarantees, attacks may resume. Tehran seeks to make sure its foes pay a sufficient price so that they think twice before resuming strikes, sources said. The Iranian regime is making the case to the population that it is prepared for a long conflict, the newspaper wrote.

While the United States earlier said it would be ready to end the hostilities, stopping the conflict will not be up to Washington alone, experts said, as Tehran plans to silence its guns on its own terms, the newspaper added. Sources told the FT that even as the hostilities subside Iran could keep up its pressure on Israel and the region and continue holding shipping shut in the Strait of Hormuz.