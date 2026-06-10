EU plans to adopt 'mini-package' of sanctions against Russia on June 15 — portal

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. The European Union intends to adopt a "mini-package" of sanctions against Russia on June 15. It will include eight individuals and 46 organizations in the defense and energy sectors, the EUobserver portal reported.

According to the portal, this additional package of measures will be adopted during the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that next week the Foreign Affairs Council will decide on restrictions against "Russia's shadow fleet, its military-industrial complex, human rights violators, and propagandists."