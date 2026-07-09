Russia no longer trusts West’s declared readiness to negotiate — Lavrov

MAPUTO, July 9. /TASS/. Russia no longer has any trust in the West’s willingness to reach a negotiated solution on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference in Maputo after talks with his Mozambican counterpart Maria Manuela Dos Santos Lucas.

"The West continues to make hypocritical calls for a negotiated solution. Negotiated solutions were reached back in 2014, 2015, and 2019," the Russian minister said. "In all of these cases, the West’s guarantees were dismantled by the West itself. They all proved to be total lies."

"Besides, there was a negotiated solution between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, but the West undermined it openly and publicly. We no longer trust the West’s declared willingness to find a negotiated solution, this reserve of good faith and hope has run completely dry," Lavrov added.

Russia thanked Mozambique for its understanding of root causes of the Ukrainian conflict and for its balanced, justified, and responsible stance on the subject at the UN, which the country demonstrated "by refusing to support the West’s plans to make the entire agenda revolve around Ukraine."