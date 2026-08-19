MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 65 fixed-wing drones and 39 ground robotic systems in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"Air defense systems shot down 65 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 132 heavy combat UAVs. In addition, unmanned systems units destroyed 64 enemy UAV communication antennas and 39 ground robotic systems in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, and Slavyansk sectors. Twenty-five UAV control centers were hit, and six enemy drones were shot down," he said.