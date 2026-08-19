Russia’s Provod strike FPV drone operational range to be increased — manufacturer

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The latest Provod fiber-optic FPV attack drones are currently being deployed at ranges exceeding 40 km, and their operational range will be increased, a representative of the Ovod Production Engineering Center told TASS.

"There are statistics on the use of the Provod drones, but they are classified. I'll just say that the results are very high, above the norm for precision weapons. The line-based drones differ in the length of their spools. Currently, the spools allow for flights of 40 km, and even further is possible. The size and weight of the drone will increase. The drones are constantly being upgraded, with taking into account feedback from the Defense Ministry. We do not keep track of the cost of the destroyed equipment, but generally speaking, one can estimate two-four drones per howitzer or combat vehicle. In effect, this means destroying valuable assets worth 100 million rubles ($1.173 million) using drones with a combined cost of less than one million rubles ($11,737)," the company said.

According to the manufacturer, the company is also working on next-generation drones. "We are constantly growing, improving our drones, and increasing production volumes. In the future, we expect the introduction of products capable of operating automatically using AI," the company added.

It was earlier reported that Provod fiber-optic FPV drones had begun to be delivered en masse to Russian troops.