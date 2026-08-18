Russia, Myanmar have promising naval projects — Russia’s federal service

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar hold promising prospects for collaboration in the naval sector, according to Dmitry Shugayev, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC).

"A significant amount of equipment has been delivered to Myanmar," Shugayev stated. "Currently, there are numerous joint projects involving both aircraft and the maintenance of the airworthiness of previously supplied fighter jets. Given Myanmar’s access to the sea, we naturally see opportunities for cooperation on naval equipment," he said.

During an interview on the Vesti news program, Shugayev also highlighted the strategic partnership between Russia and Myanmar.

"Myanmar remains a key regional partner for Russia. Our collaboration endures, and we greatly value the longstanding relationship we have built over the years," he affirmed.