Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies expose ring involving Zelensky’s office officials

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group led by a current and former Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) deputies and involving officials from Vladimir Zelensky’s office.

"NABU and SAPO are carrying out a special operation to uncover a criminal group led by a current and a former Ukrainian lawmaker and involving officials from [Vladimir Zelensky’s] office and other individuals," NABU said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel. Details are expected to be released later.