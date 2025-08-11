Telegram administration to block numerous channels for doxxing and extortion

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov warned users that the messenger’s administration will block channels involved in doxxing (unauthorized publication of personal data) and extortion.

"Following my post 20 days ago, users have sent us hundreds of reports about scams and blackmail. Based on these reports, this week we’re banning numerous channels for doxxing and extortion," he wrote. "A ban for this reason means we have undeniable evidence that a channel’s admins published defamatory posts, then deleted them in exchange for payment from victims."

In his words, some channels have even been caught selling so-called "protection blocks" - fees victims must pay to avoid being targeted.

Durov warned the scammers not to waste their time on creating clone channels, because they will also be blocked sooner or later. "Telegram is not a place for doxxing or blackmail," he said.