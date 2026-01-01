Russia to provide decoded data from Ukrainian drone to US — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Moscow will provide Washington with decoded data from a Ukrainian drone, which confirms that a facility at the Russian president’s residence in the Novgorod Region was the final target of the December 29 attack, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"This information will be sent to the US through the established channels," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Russian intelligence officers examining the navigation system of one of the Ukrainian drones shot down during the attack managed to extract the file containing flight plan data. "After route data was decoded, it became clear that a facility at the Russian president’s residence in the Novgorod Region was the final target of the December 29 attack, the ministry noted.