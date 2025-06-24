CHISINAU, June 24. /TASS/. Russia hails Moldova’s striving for independent development, the Russian embassy in Moldova said in a statement on the 35th anniversary of Moldova’s Declaration of Sovereignty.

"Russia welcomes such a tenable approach and supports countries’ striving to determine their future independently, based on their traditions and civilizational specifics. Our country strictly observes the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of 2002. It doesn’t interfere into Moldova’s domestic affairs, respects its sovereignty, neutral status and territorial integrity," the statement reads.

The Declaration of Sovereignty was passed by the Supreme Council (legislature) of the former Moldovan Soviet Republic on June 23, 1990.

The Russian embassy emphasized that the celebration of this anniversary demonstrated Moldovan society’s commitment to the country’s national interests and reluctance to follow instructions from abroad. "The refusal from the policy of confrontation with Russia is a guarantee of Moldova’s stability and prosperity, good neighborly relations, and equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," the statement says.

On Monday, Moldova’s largest opposition Party of Socialists and other opposition associations organized a grass-roots rally in front of the parliamentary building in Chisinau. The opposition leaders accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity of ceding a larger part of the country’s sovereignty to the European Union, Romania, and other foreign countries.

Crackdown on the opposition

Since Sandu and her party cape to power in the country, Moldova has been living through a severe economic crisis, with skyrocketing prices and galloping inflation. Amid grass-roots protests, the country’s authorities banned several opposition parties, arrested dozens of activists, suspended the work of 14 television channels, and blocked around 50 opposition media outlets.

During the presidential election in November 2024, Sandu garnered less votes inside the country than her rival, former Prosecutor General Alexandr Soianoglo. She finally mamanged to secure victory after more than 300,000 Moldovan labor migrants voted at 200 polling stations set up in EU countries. Opposition parties refused to recognize the election as being rigged.

Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for the fall 2025. The presidential authority in Moldova is limited, with real power being in the hands of the government which is appointed by the parliamentary majority. So, the final political landscape will be clear after the parliamentary polls.