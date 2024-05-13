Russia expects global bodies to impartially assess Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod — envoy

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia is waiting for an unbiased and honest assessment of Ukraine's attacks on Belgorod from a number of international organizations, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"Now we are waiting for an honest assessment of Ukraine's actions from a number of international organizations. This concerns the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe - TASS), the UN Security Council, and a number of other international organizations in which we are direct participants, where we pay our dues honestly and fulfill all obligations imposed on us," the diplomat said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast, commenting on the May 12 shelling of Belgorod.

"We want an unbiased view of the events that are taking place," Miroshnik said.

The diplomat pointed out that Ukraine, which is "suffering defeat on the battlefield, is trying to take revenge on the civilian population by indiscriminately hitting residential buildings, medical and public facilities." "In general, anywhere they can reach, they strike," the envoy said.

Belgorod and its surroundings were subjected to massive Ukrainian shelling on Sunday. Debris from one of the downed shells, a Tochka-U missile, hit a ten-story apartment building in Belgorod, completely collapsing the entrance. As of now, 15 dead bodies have been pulled from under the rubble.