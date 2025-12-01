Putin visited frontline command center, heard report on liberation of Krasnparmeysk

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a frontline command center late on November 30 to hear reports on the liberation of the cities of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Late on November 30, Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin visited a command post of the Joint Force. He heard reports by Chief of the General Staff [Valery] Gerasimov, Commander of the Battlegroup Center [Valery] Solodchuk, and Commander of the Battlegroup East [Andrey] Ivanayev," Peskov said.

"Army General Gerasimov reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief about the liberation of the cities of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, as well as about the results of offensive operations in other areas," he added.

Apart from that, Solodchuk reported to the president about the progress in the elimination of a Ukrainian battlegroup near the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration, "including about taking the southern part of the city of Dimitrov under the control of Russian forces, and about the situation in Krasnoarmeysk after it was liberated by our forces.".