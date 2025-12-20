Only Indonesia, Italy ready to join ‘stabilization forces’ in Gaza — Palestinian envoy

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Only Indonesia and Italy are ready to join the international stabilization forces in Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"Despite the meeting held in Doha, as of today only two countries have expressed readiness to participate in the multinational forces: Indonesia and Italy," he stated, noting this leaves the situation "in a state of stagnation."

Nofal stressed Palestine's interest in quickly completing the first stage of settlement to achieve "the full opening of the border crossing, the import of humanitarian aid and the start of the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army." "However, the existing indicators at the moment remain disappointing," he concluded.

On international stabilization force in Gaza

On September 29, the White House released US President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point document includes, among other measures, the establishment of temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces there. On October 9, Israeli and Hamas agreed on the implementation of the first stage of Trump’s peace plan and the ceasefire agreement came into force on October 10.

On November 17, the UN Security Council passed the US-drafted resolution supporting Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, with 13 out of the 15 of its permanent members voting for it and Russia and China abstaining.

According to the Axios news portal, US President Donald Trump plans to announce the beginning of the implementation of phase two of his peace plan for Gaza before December 25. Phase two envisaged the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave and the deployment of an "international stabilization force," as well as the launch of the enclave administration structures.