Putin’s words about Europe echo position of Trump with his supporters — Die Welt

BERLIN, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements about European countries at his "Results of the Year" event echo the position of US President Donald Trump and his supporters, German security expert Gustav Gressel told Die Welt.

"[Putin] is obviously also addressing an audience in the US. This <...> rhetoric that the EU is, so to speak, a liberal bureaucratic colossus leading Europe to cultural destruction, of course, resonates with Trump and his supporters," Gressel stated.

He asserted that this position will significantly complicate the already tense relations between European elites and the Trump administration.

On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year" that Europe is "stuck in a rut" on the issue of supporting the Kiev regime, and it is difficult for it to alter its path. The Russian leader added that another reason for Europe’s policy on this issue is an attempt to mask its mistakes in the areas of foreign policy, the economy and other spheres.

The Trump administration’s recently released national security strategy, published on December 5, expresses concern that Europe will become unrecognizable in 20 years and is on the verge of destruction as a civilization due to the subversive policies of the European Union and other supranational structures. The US administration expressed doubt that some European countries would have the appropriate economic and military potential to remain Washington’s reliable allies.

Earlier, Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe. In general, as he said in an interview with Politico, he likes the current composition of leading politicians in the European countries. However, according to the American leader, they do not do their job well. He indicated that in the future he would support the European politicians whom he considers more suitable. Trump also criticized Europe’s immigration policies, which, according to him, will make many of them unviable states in the future.