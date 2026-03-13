US soldiers wounded in Kuwait, Jordan, other places — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 13. /TASS/. American soldiers participating in the operation against Iran were injured in Kuwait, Jordan and some other places, said Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

"We've had [wounded soldiers] in Kuwait, Jordan, down across the southern flank, a little bit a variety of places, most from one way attack strikes. The overwhelming majority, almost 90% thank God, are returned to duty," he said at a press conference.

However, he did not say how many deaths the US army sustained.

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth added that about 90% of the wounded American soldiers return to service.

Earlier, CNN said at least 11 American soldiers were killed during the US-Israeli operation against Iran. Earlier it was reported that a total of 50,000 American troops are taking part in the operation against Iran. According to Reuters, about 150 of them were wounded.