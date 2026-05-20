Russia, China to expand cooperation in education — Putin

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russia and China will expand cooperation in education, building on extensive experience of mutually beneficial and enriching cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Together with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Russian leader took part in ceremony opening the cross Years of Russia-China Cooperation in Education.

In his welcoming speech, Putin quoted prominent Russian educator Konstantin Ushinsky. "One of the main tasks of education is to introduce new generations to the common cause of humanity in its endless striving for the absolute good," the Russian president recalled.

"I am confident that our Chinese friends share this approach. This means our countries will continue together to expand and deepen cooperation in education, relying on the accumulated solid experience of mutually beneficial and mutually enriching cooperation," Putin stressed.