Russia-China ties gain special value amid global turbulence — diplomats

MINSK, May 20. /TASS/. Stability and predictability in Russian-Chinese relations have taken on particular importance amid international turbulence, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov and Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Zhang Wenchuan said in a joint article.

"In the context of a turbulent and contradictory international environment, the stability and predictability of Chinese-Russian relations are gaining particular value, while the mobilizing force of the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia is becoming even more evident. China and Russia intend to fully implement the important agreements reached by President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, strengthen strategic dialogue, expand foreign policy coordination, and promote comprehensive cooperation, deepening China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era," the text published by the Russian embassy in Belarus reads.

The diplomats noted that under the strategic guidance of the presidents, Russian-Chinese relations continue to move forward steadily. "China and Russia believe it is necessary to uphold the international order and system based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. Eighty years after the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, we are still obliged to defend this world order. We jointly advocate a just multipolar world. Beijing and Moscow promote these approaches in the UN Security Council and other UN bodies, including the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations," the ambassadors said.