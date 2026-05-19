Over 16 aircraft manufacturing facilities to be modernized in Russia — ministry

KRASNOYARSK, May 19. /TASS/. More than 16 aircraft manufacturing facilities are planned to be modernized in Russia, which will increase labor productivity and the quality of products, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin said.

"Overall, we have plans to modernize more than 16 aircraft manufacturing facilities, which will allow us to significantly increase both productivity and product quality," he told reporters.

As an example of increasing labor productivity in aviation, the official mentioned a robotic complex for laying out carbon tape, which cuts the production cycle of the wing for the MC-21 aircraft in half and reduces the number of required man-hours by a factor of four.