Russia looking forward to cooperating with China in shipbuilding, robotics — official

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia sees prospects for cooperation with China in shipbuilding and robotics, and looks forward to cooperation in these areas, said Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

"We’re looking forward to cooperation in other areas of mechanical engineering. This isn’t just about automotive manufacturing; it’s also about robotics and possibly shipbuilding, where we see potential for cooperation. We also hope that colleagues who have their own competencies, which are not subject to sanctions pressure, will also be of interest to us, and we will find opportunities for such reasonable, mutually beneficial cooperation," he told Vesti.

Manturov also confirmed that Moscow and Beijing are in dialogue on the topic of artificial intelligence. Moreover, he emphasized that the number of mutual projects is increasing, adding that this will provide impetus for reaching $300 bln in trade turnover by 2030. "Of course, this is feasible, and the more fundamental investments there are, the greater the guarantee that these goals will be achieved," the official noted.