Putin to travel to China on two-day visit

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China on a two-day visit and will work in Beijing on May 19-20. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the program is expected to be highly intensive.

The Russian leader will meet with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, hold Russian-Chinese talks in both narrow and expanded formats, jointly launch cross-years of education, and discuss the most pressing global issues "over tea."

Putin is also expected to hold several other meetings, including talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang focused on trade and economic issues.

Russian-Chinese strategic partnership relations, built over the 25 years since the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, can be regarded as exemplary for neighboring states. This has been repeatedly emphasized by the leaders of both countries themselves, and Ushakov reiterated the point ahead of the visit. That is why high-level meetings between the two sides are held quite frequently.