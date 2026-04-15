Share of ruble payments in foreign trade reaches record 60% in February — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The share of ruble payments in Russia’s foreign trade settlements in February 2026 set a new record, having reached 60% after 57.3% in January, and 58.7% in December 2025, according to calculations based on preliminary data on the currency structure of foreign trade settlements released on the Central Bank’s website.

Since March 2025, more than half of payments for the supply of goods and the provision of services under foreign trade contracts have been made in the Russian national currency, with 54.2% of payments made in rubles by the end of last year, according to the regulator.

In February, 54% of imports from Asian countries were paid in rubles (a new high), up from 49.9% in January. The share of ruble payments for imports from the Americas, African and European countries in February totaled 70%, 82%, and 69.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the share of payments in friendly countries’ currencies hit a new low in February, falling to 26.9% after 28.4% in January and 29.2% in December last year, according to calculations. This was the lowest figure in three years, since March 2023 (24.8%).

The share of currencies of unfriendly countries in Russia’s foreign trade payments fell to 13.1% in February after 14.3% in January. Their minimum share was at the end of 2025, reaching 12.1% in November and December.