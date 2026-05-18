Putin to arrive in China on evening of May 19 to be met by Wang Yi — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Beijing on the evening of May 19, and will be met by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Yury Ushakov, presidential aide for international affairs, has told the media.

"Our leader will arrive in Beijing tomorrow evening, May 19. The Chinese side will organize a formal welcome ceremony at the airport. He will be personally greeted by Communist Party Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the Kremlin official said. He added that, in keeping with Chinese tradition, children and a guard of honor will also participate in the ceremony.

"After this, our president will travel to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse for Distinguished Guests. On the morning of May 20th, at 11:00 a.m. local time, the visit will begin with a welcoming ceremony for our president at Beijing's central Tiananmen Square," Ushakov said.

The Russian leader's aide announced a very tight schedule.