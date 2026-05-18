UK premier intends to lead Labour Party into next parliamentary election

LONDON, May 18. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he has no intention of resigning and wants to head the ruling Labour Party during the next parliamentary polls, due no later than August 2029.

"I do want to fight the next general election," he said in a Sky News broadcast. "Obviously, I recognize that after the local election results, the elections in Wales and Scotland as well, that the first task is obviously turning things around and making sure that my focus is in the right place.

"I'm very focused on what I consider to be my responsibility, my duty, and that is to the country," Starmer said. "I've said, I don't know how many times, that I'm not going to walk away.

I feel very strongly that I must serve the people who voted me into office."

The United Kingdom descended into political crisis following the May 7 local elections, as a result of which the Labour Party lost its control over the parliament of Wales for the first time. The number of party members elected to various posts as a result of these polls dropped by 1,400. Starmer took responsibility for the failure, but refused to resign both as the Labour Party leader and the UK prime minister.

According to Sky News, over 90 Labour Party members of the House of Commons have openly asked for Starmer’s resignation. UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigned on May 14, citing a loss of confidence in Starmer's leadership.

Under the leadership contest procedure, 20% of the party’s MPs (81 at this point) must file a written statement to the party’s secretary general in which they put forward a replacement candidate. After that, party members vote for their preferred candidate. If elected, the candidate will automatically become the prime minister, and no general election will be needed to approve him to the post.

The procedure could be initiated in late June, if Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham wins the by-election to the House of Commons in Makerfield, northern England. In this case, Burnham, who enjoys widespread support among Labour Party MPs may try to challenge Starmer’s leadership.