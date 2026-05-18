Iranian president says dialogue with US doesn’t mean surrender

TUNIS, May 18. /TASS/. Dialogue with the United States doesn’t imply surrender, and Iran will continue defending its legitimate rights, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"Dialogue does not mean surrender. The Islamic Republic enters into dialogue with dignity, authority, and the preservation of the nation's rights. Under no circumstances will it retreat from the legal rights of the people and the country. We will serve the people with logic and with all our might, to the end, and safeguard the interests and honor of Iran," he wrote on his X page.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran.